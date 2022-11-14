Ohio University Students To Be Featured On Amazon TV Show

Ohio University students will be featured in the new season of an Amazon Prime television series.

The show, titled The College Tour, follows The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan as he travels across the country to tell the stories of students through their perspectives of life on a college campus. The College Tour also offers prospective students the opportunity to make informed decisions about where they want to go to college, as it highlights each school's unique culture.

"Ohio University offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour," Boylan said. "For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special."

Check out a preview of the episode below.