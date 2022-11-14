Flu Rapidly Spreading Across These States

Unfortunately, flu season is upon us. Though there are a handful ways to protect yourself from this nasty virus, some states are more prone to a quicker spread than others. A map provided by the CDC that is updated weekly shows which states are experiencing high spread, and which are experiencing minimal spread. States experiencing minimal spread include Montana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Alaska. States experiencing a very rapid spread include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Here is what the CDC recommended for protection against the flu:

"The best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine. Flu vaccines are updated each season because flu viruses are constantly changing. Also, immunity wanes over time. Annual vaccination helps to ensure the best possible protection against flu. A flu vaccine protects against the flu viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. Flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 flu season have been updated from last season’s vaccine to better match circulating viruses. Immunity from vaccination fully sets in after about two weeks."

To find out how your state is being impacted by the spread of the flu visit cdc.org.