The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Allegations

By Ginny Reese

November 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Neighbourhood has announced that they have fired their drummer, Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping Maria Zardoya, of the band The Marias.

ET Online reported that the first allegation was made on Sunday (November 13) after Zardoya posted the incident on her Instagram story. Zardoya wrote, "I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body."

The Neighbourhood posted on their Instagram story shorty after, confirming that Fried had been fired from the band. They wrote, "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Fried shared a message on his Instagram story as well, writing, "I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

He added, "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

The Neighbourhood
