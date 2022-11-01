Billie Eilish made her relationship with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford official on Instagram on Tuesday, November 1st. The singer posted a photo dump with the caption "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween." The post one of Eilish wearing fake blood and carving a pumpkin, videos of her dog, and footage from a recent Paramore concert that she attended with Rutherford.

For the last post, Eilish posted a photo of herself with Rutherford in their Halloween costumes. The hitmaker dressed up as a baby while The Neighbourhood singer dressed up as an old man with impressive makeup that made him look like he was balding.