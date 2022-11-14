WATCH: Illinois Man Breaks World Record For Most Lanyards Worn Around Neck

Salacnib "Sonny" Molina is the holder of a handful of Guinness World Records. The dedicated Illinois resident most recently broke a world record for the amount of lanyards that he was able to fit around his neck at one time. Molina was able to fit 509 lanyards around his neck to break the world record. Video recorded by Guinness World Records shows Molina placing each individual lanyard around his neck until he reaches 509. When he reaches the maximum amount of lanyards that he can fit around his neck, Molina stands up for a photograph. Guinness World Records took to Instagram to announce the record on November 10th.

"Most lanyards worn at once: 509 by Salacnib “Sonny” Molina 🇺🇸 for Guinness World Records Day 2022," the post read.