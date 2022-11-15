All Time Low Reacts To Their Fans' Best Sleepwalking Stories

All Time Low recently asked their fans for their best sleepwalking stories in celebration of their most recent single "Sleepwalking." Singer Alex Gaskarth reacted to a few of them on the band's Instagram account.

One fan told the band how "One night I woke up fist-deep in a jar of pickles," to which Gaskarth replied, "There are worst things to wake up fist-deep in." Fair enough.

Another fan said, "My girlfriend once bought herself two Build-A-Bears in her sleep, with no recollection." Gaskarth was a little more unconvinced of this story. "Really? How did you get to a Build-A-Bear facility? Hmm... I don't know...," he said with a skeptical look to the camera.

Finally, the last story was about a fan who was "obsessed" with Harry Potter when they were 8-years-old. During the peak of their Harry Potter phase, they "sleepwalked to our neighbors house and was banging on their door yelling, 'Where's my wand?'" Gaskarth replied with the quote from the movie, "You're a wizard, Harry."

All Time Low captioned the clip with, "Are these the weirdest sleepwalking stories you've got???" Check out the video below.