All Time Low Performs Set Of Our Pop Punk Dreams At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Considering the fans who have supported them for so long, All Time Low’s performance was obviously not complete without spinning into nostalgic tracks from the early 2000s. That includes “Weightless” and, of course, “Dear Maria, Count Me In” as the band’s finale — and the crowd went wild for it, obviously. The iconic song, which released in 2007, turned into a viral TikTok trend earlier this year. All Time Low singer-songwriter Alex Gaskarth had the best reaction on Twitter, calling out that he “always knew Dear Maria would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006.”