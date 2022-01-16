All Time Low Performs Set Of Our Pop Punk Dreams At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO
By Kelly Fisher
January 16, 2022
All Time Low’s energetic setlist spanned decades during the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One in Los Angeles on Saturday Night (January 15) — and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.
The beloved pop-punk group kicked off their performance at The Forum with “Disaster,” and delivered one of their latest songs, “PMA.” The band included other recent fan-favorites in their setlist: “Once In A Lifetime,” — which they dropped last year after hyping fans with a cryptic video — and “Monsters,” — the blackbear collaboration off of their Wake Up, Sunshine album, which also got a remixed version featuring Demi Lovato — among others. “Monsters” was also the single to mark All Time Low’s first No. 1 song in their decade-and-a-half career. When it happened in 2020, the band took to Instagram to express gratitude for the “mind blowing” accomplishment. Thanking fans “who have supported us wholeheartedly for so long.”
Considering the fans who have supported them for so long, All Time Low’s performance was obviously not complete without spinning into nostalgic tracks from the early 2000s. That includes “Weightless” and, of course, “Dear Maria, Count Me In” as the band’s finale — and the crowd went wild for it, obviously. The iconic song, which released in 2007, turned into a viral TikTok trend earlier this year. All Time Low singer-songwriter Alex Gaskarth had the best reaction on Twitter, calling out that he “always knew Dear Maria would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006.”
All Time Low dished to iHeartRadio’s Emily Curl that they spent ALTer EGO playing corn hole and catching up on performances by other artists — and they think it’d be “absolutely incredible” to collaborate with “pretty much anyone here today,” (specifically, they pointed out powerhouse artist Willow). Gaskarth promised — and delivered — a set that would bring “a lot of smiles, a lot of high fives.”
