Beyoncé Becomes The Most Nominated Artist In Grammy History
By Tony M. Centeno
November 15, 2022
Beyoncé has made history once again.
On Tuesday, November 15, the Recording Academy revealed its nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023. Not only did she receive her first nominations in the Dance/Electronic category, but she also became the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Following her latest nods in both the Dance and R&B categories, Beyoncé has been nominated for a golden gramophone over 80 times since the beginning of her career. Prior to her latest achievements, only her husband JAY-Z and the legendary Quincy Jones held the record for most nominations.
The Houston-born singer's Renaissance album helped her land nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Song Of The Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Record Of The Year, and Album of the Year.
Beyoncé did not submit for awards last year, however, she did swept up plenty of awards at the 63rd annual Grammy awards. She collected trophies for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade," Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her work on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
The latest historical achievement comes a few months after she was inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, she earned a dozen new records including “First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums," which is now seven albums thanks to Renaissance, and “Highest annual earnings for a female singer.”
The 65th annual Grammy Awards goes down on February 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.