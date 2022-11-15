Missing Ohio Man Found Buried In A Field

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 15, 2022

A body inside a body bag at an isolated location.
Photo: Getty Images

The search for a missing Ohio man ended this weekend when his body was found buried in a field, according to News-5 Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified a body that was found on Sunday (November 13) as 31-year-old Anthony Mays II. The Cleveland man, who was last seen on October 18, was found in the 1600 block of Easy 85th Street.

According to Cleveland police, investigators found an area where dirt appeared to be "freshly disturbed." That's when members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and the ground was excavated, revealing a male body.

Mays, whose family members say was also known affectionately as T.J., was reported missing when he failed to pick up his son from school. That's when he family knew something was wrong.

“He’s a dad. He’s a family person. He’s the youngest of all of his siblings,” May's niece Alesia Corpening shared when he went missing. “He’s a go-getter. He’s the one who makes sure his family is taken care of.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said that Mays died from gunshot wounds to the torso. As of the time of this writing, and officials have not yet identified a suspect. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case has been asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

