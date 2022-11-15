This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Pie

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, you may be scrambling to pick up a last minute dessert to add to the variety of dishes for your next holiday meal. Enter the ever-popular pie. With so many flavors to choose from, how can you be sure which will be a winner and a crowd favorite?

Wisevoter recently analyzed dessert trends to determine the most popular pies around the country, compiling a list of the top flavors in each state. The overall favorite is pecan pie, topping the list for 15 states, while apple pie follows close behind as the top choice for 14 states.

So what is North Carolina's favorite pie?

Pumpkin Pie

There's nothing better than ending your meal with a nice slice of pumpkin pie, with its flaky crust, creamy filling and dollop of whipped cream. After all, it is pumpkin spice season!

North Carolinians aren't alone in their love of the flavorful dessert staple. Two other states enjoy this sweet, smooth treat more than any other flavor of pie: South Dakota and West Virginia.

Here are North Carolina's Top 5 favorite types of pie:

Pumpkin Pie Apple Pie Chocolate Cream Pie Peanut Butter Pie Cherry Pie

Check out the full list at Wisevoter to see each state's favorite types of pie.