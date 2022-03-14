This Bakery Has The Best Pie In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

March 14, 2022

When you think of a truly versatile dessert, it's hard not to think of pie. Whether you prefer fruity, savory, or a chocolate-lover's dream, there's a perfect slice for everyone. You could even say the number of pie options is infinite.

Eat This, Not That! used Yelp rankings and reviews to compile a list of the best pie in each state, from small-town bakeries to fan-favorite restaurants in big cities. According to the site:

"Is there anything more American than a slice of pie? Whether you like a classic apple pie or a rich chocolate variety, there's a pie flavor out there for everyone. And there are plenty of places to pick up the treat, too, including diners and even places like McDonald's."

So which bakery has the best pie in all of North Carolina?

Baked Pie Company

Baked Pie Company in Arden, just outside Asheville, has dozens of baked and cream pies to choose from, but its cherry chocolate chip pie takes the cake (or pie...) as the best slice in North Carolina.

Baked Pie Company is located at 4 Long Shoals Road, Suite A, in Arden.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Try a pie flight so you can try even more delicious options at this Southern bakery. With flavors from buckeye pie to gluten-free chocolate chip pie, there's something for everyone."

Check out the list here to see the best pie in each state.

