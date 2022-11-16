Blue Jays Trade All-Star Teoscar Hernández: Report

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners, sources familiar with the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday (November 16).

The Blue Jays will reportedly receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starting pitcher Adam Macko as compensation in the trade, Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish initially reported.

"Toronto wanted to beef up its bullpen, and Erik Swanson is a very good late-inning option," Passan tweeted. "Solid fastball, great splitter, really figured it out last year. Hernández is the middle-of-the-order bat the Mariners truly need. First on the return for him was the excellent @RyanDivish."