Blue Jays Trade All-Star Teoscar Hernández: Report
By Jason Hall
November 16, 2022
The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners, sources familiar with the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday (November 16).
The Blue Jays will reportedly receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starting pitcher Adam Macko as compensation in the trade, Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish initially reported.
"Toronto wanted to beef up its bullpen, and Erik Swanson is a very good late-inning option," Passan tweeted. "Solid fastball, great splitter, really figured it out last year. Hernández is the middle-of-the-order bat the Mariners truly need. First on the return for him was the excellent @RyanDivish."
BREAKING: All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2022
Toronto wanted to beef up its bullpen, and Erik Swanson is a very good late-inning option. Solid fastball, great splitter, really figured it out last year. Hernández is the middle-of-the-order bat the Mariners truly need. First on the return for him was the excellent @RyanDivish.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2022
From multiple MLB sources: The Mariners are expected to send reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko in exchange for Teoscar Hernandez.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 16, 2022
Hernández had previously signed a $10.65 million contract with Toronto prior to the 2022 season to avoid salary arbitration.
The Dominican native was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season after initially signing with Houston as an international free agent in February 2011 and making his MLB debut in 2016.
Hernández recorded has a .262 career batting average with 133 home runs and 380 RBIs, which included a career-best .296 average, 32 home runs and 116 RBIs in 2021, earning an All-Star appearance and All-MLB Second Team nomination, as well as having won his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.