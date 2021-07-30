Boston Red Sox Acquire All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

The Boston Red Sox added a big bat to their lineup hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

ESPN reports the Red Sox have acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber, 28, is currently on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain, but is expected to be reactivated within the next "week or so."

The former World Series champion was one of baseball's best hitters during the month of July, hitting 16 home runs and recording a 1.122 OPS prior to his injury.

Schwarber, who is currently signed to a one-year, $10 million contract, has a .253 batting average with 25 home runs and 53 RBI, while coming off his first career All-Star appearance, in 2021.

The move came shortly after the Red Sox were spurned by their arch rival New York Yankees in an attempt to acquire Schwarber's former Chicago Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo.

ESPN reports the Yankees acquired Rizzo in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, both minor league prospects, on Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

The move came after days of reports indicating that Rizzo was likely headed to the Boston Red Sox, which included MLB Network's Jon Morosi reporting the Red Sox and Cubs had "discussed an Anthony Rizzo trade as recently as the last 24 hours" within hours of the Yankees' trade being announced.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported the Red Sox had discussed a trade involving the three-time All-Star with the Cubs.

"The Cubs have at least had preliminary conversations with Boston about a deal for Rizzo, according to sources, as Boston has the worst first-base production of any team in baseball this season," Passan wrote via ESPN+ (subscription needed).

Both Rizzo and Schwarber were key contributors in the Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016.