How Megan Thee Stallion Got Her ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo

When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Disney+ in August, few expected to see rapper Megan Thee Stallion make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but no one could have predicted the super star would twerk with the show’s titular character in a post credits scene.

Fans have Jameela Jamil to thank for the cameo. It was the “Titania” actor who pitched the idea to the showrunners while filming the series. As she told Paris Hilton on This Is Paris, the show needed a big celebrity cameo for the third episode but hadn’t nailed anyone down.

“I basically just got down on one knee and proposed the idea to Megan,” said Jamil. “She is such an icon, and I knew we needed an explosive celebrity cameo and there is no one more relevant, more in the moment than Megan Thee Stallion.”