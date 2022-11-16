Nashville's massive New Year's Eve party just got a lot brighter after it was announced that Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith are set to host the big event.

The trio will help Music City ring in the new year for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, presented by CBS. They'll hype up the thousands of visitors who will come to Nashville to see the star-studded lineup of performers, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more.

Allen was over the moon when he was asked to host the Big Bash, especially seeing how the show was last year ringing in 2022.

"I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King & Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up — it's going to be awesome," he said. "Hosting is something I've wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware — primetime television on New Year's Eve! Let's bring this new year in right!"

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer is also excited to ring in the new year in Nashville.

"New Year's Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we've had while getting a fresh start," said King. "Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can't wait to see what next year brings."

Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, who co-hosted last year's bash with Bobby Bones, is "thrilled" to be back again to celebrate the night, saying, "Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year's Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year."

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air 7-9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT Friday, December 31 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.