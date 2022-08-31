Nashville's Superstar New Year's Eve Lineup Revealed: See Who's Performing
By Sarah Tate
August 31, 2022
New Year's Eve may be months away, but it's never too early to start planning the biggest party of the year.
On Wednesday (August 31), Visit Music City announced the first round of its star-studded lineup for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Some of the biggest names in country music have already signed on for the night, but additional performers are expected to be announced as the date draws closer.
According to a press release for the big bash, the first announced performers are Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, and Zac Brown Band, who will each headline the free main stage event at Bicentennial Park. Little Big Town will also perform on the CBS special of the night, which will be streamed live for those who can't make it to Music City.
The night will be the perfect time to gather around and watch the giant music note drop at the stroke of midnight, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of partiers ringing in the new year.
Following the success of 2021's inaugural broadcast, which raked in 5.51 million viewers around midnight, the night will be available to stream live and on demand on CBS and Paramount+. The five-hour broadcast will feature nearly 50 performances from venues around Nashville, including the main stage, as well as the spectacular firework show sure to amaze at midnight.