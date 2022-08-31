Nashville's Superstar New Year's Eve Lineup Revealed: See Who's Performing

New Year's Eve may be months away, but it's never too early to start planning the biggest party of the year.

On Wednesday (August 31), Visit Music City announced the first round of its star-studded lineup for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Some of the biggest names in country music have already signed on for the night, but additional performers are expected to be announced as the date draws closer.

According to a press release for the big bash, the first announced performers are Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, and Zac Brown Band, who will each headline the free main stage event at Bicentennial Park. Little Big Town will also perform on the CBS special of the night, which will be streamed live for those who can't make it to Music City.