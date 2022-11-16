Smashing Pumpkins' Hilarious Reply To Kids Hearing Them For The First Time
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 16, 2022
The Smashing Pumpkins have responded to a video of a teacher introducing her students to their music for the first time. The whole interaction is priceless.
Teacher Cierra Johnson, who goes by the username j.money.baby on TikTok, has a series on her account where she plays a variety of different music for her students and then asks them to write down how they feel about it after listening. Last week, she tried out the Smashing Pumpkins.
The band saw the viral video and posted a reaction of their own on Twitter today (November 16). "Don't worry. The young and the old both love/hate SP. Not just a younger generation thing," they said.
Don’t worry. The young and the old both love/hate SP. Not just a younger generation thing. pic.twitter.com/9B1mfL7FEs— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 16, 2022
It seems like the Smashing Pumpkins got a mixed review from the kids. One student said, "It is like unicorns" while another wrote, "I like it... sike it sounds like it's from the 80s." Ouch.
Johnson herself couldn't even escape the kids' roasts. Multiple students shared their opinions of her playlists, including one who said "Mrs. Johnson's playlist is like the worst song I ever heard. My grandma can sing better than that." Another said, "Mrs. Johnson's playlist is like my toilet after Taco Bell night." Check out all of the kids' reactions in the video below —We promise it won't disappoint.
@j.money.baby
Replying to @gorilladudeee I love introducing different music to my kids. #music #playlist #brainbreak♬ 1979 - The Smashing Pumpkins