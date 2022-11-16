Smashing Pumpkins' Hilarious Reply To Kids Hearing Them For The First Time

The Smashing Pumpkins have responded to a video of a teacher introducing her students to their music for the first time. The whole interaction is priceless.

Teacher Cierra Johnson, who goes by the username j.money.baby on TikTok, has a series on her account where she plays a variety of different music for her students and then asks them to write down how they feel about it after listening. Last week, she tried out the Smashing Pumpkins.

The band saw the viral video and posted a reaction of their own on Twitter today (November 16). "Don't worry. The young and the old both love/hate SP. Not just a younger generation thing," they said.