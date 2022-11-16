Top AEW Stars Returning At 'Full Gear' PPV

Three of All Elite Wrestling's top stars will return at Saturday's (November 19) Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and multi-time AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) will return from suspension to challenge 'Death Triangle' (Pac and The Lucha Brothers) for the AEW Trios Championship titles they were forced to vacate earlier this year.

The company showed a graphic of The Elite -- all three of whom are in-ring competitors and executives responsible for the company's launch -- opposite Death Triangle on the jumbotron during the live broadcast of Dynamite Wednesday (November 16) night after Pac had acknowledged several teases of the group's return in recent weeks and issued a challenge for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The trio was reported to be involved in a backstage altercation with then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which turned rphysical and resulted in suspensions for Punk, the Elite and other individuals involved, as well as an investigation into the incident.