Top AEW Stars Returning At 'Full Gear' PPV
By Jason Hall
November 17, 2022
Three of All Elite Wrestling's top stars will return at Saturday's (November 19) Full Gear pay-per-view event.
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and multi-time AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) will return from suspension to challenge 'Death Triangle' (Pac and The Lucha Brothers) for the AEW Trios Championship titles they were forced to vacate earlier this year.
The company showed a graphic of The Elite -- all three of whom are in-ring competitors and executives responsible for the company's launch -- opposite Death Triangle on the jumbotron during the live broadcast of Dynamite Wednesday (November 16) night after Pac had acknowledged several teases of the group's return in recent weeks and issued a challenge for the upcoming pay-per-view event.
The trio was reported to be involved in a backstage altercation with then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which turned rphysical and resulted in suspensions for Punk, the Elite and other individuals involved, as well as an investigation into the incident.
#DEATHTRIANGLEvsTHEELITE#AEW World Trios Championship#AEWFullGear— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022
This Saturday Night, November 19
LIVE on PPV
8pm ET / 5pm PT
How to watch:https://t.co/Igw7g1k9pp pic.twitter.com/7xmiIuwyNW
Punk, who had won the title earlier that night, shared disparaging remarks about several wrestlers, which led to a physical altercation involving himself, his original wrestling trainer Ace Steel -- who served as an AEW backstage producer at the time -- and The Elite, who had won the inaugural AEW Trios World Championships during the event.
Other individuals who received suspension -- Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler -- have all since returned to their roles with the company.
AEW began running vignettes featuring clips of the Elite, which visual effects showed the trio "disappearing" amid their absence.
The vignettes came after Omega and The Young Bucks were initially mentioned by commentator Tony Schiavone on-air in October for the first time since their suspension in August.