Top Stars' AEW Returns 'Imminent': Report

Last week, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote that Punk and AEW were in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Other individuals who received suspension -- Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler -- have all since returned to their roles with the company.

Punk and Steel weren't included in the initial list of suspensions, but were reported to "either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company," sources to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso at the time.

DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen later confirmed that Steel was suspended in relation to the incident.

Additionally, sources told Sports Illustrated that an external third-party investigation would be launched in relation to the incident.

Punk had previously experienced a foot injury in May, which caused him to vacate the AEW World Heavyweight championship days after his victory. The 43-year-old returned from injury last month.

During AEW's post-All Out media scrum Sunday, Punk accused "irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs" of "spreading lies" and leaking information that he had falsely gotten his former best friend Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton "fired," while also referring to former AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page, a longtime friend of the Elite and Colton who had reportedly already left the building at the time, as "an empty headed f*****g dumb f***" for going "out on national television and f*****g go into business for himself" during a promo opposite Punk ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing in May.

Fightful Select said "it was confirmed" that Steel bit Omega and Punk threw punches, as well as a chair in the direction of the Young Bucks, which hit Nick Jackson in the eye during the backstage altercation on Sunday.

Fightful also claimed it received varying recounts of the situation from AEW talent with "several" saying they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go for the incident, while others reportedly believe that Omega and the Young Bucks aggressively approached him as part of what could have been presumed as a 3-on-1 attack.

The incident is reported to have lasted "about six minutes" before officials intervened in an effort to diffuse the situation.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department also confirmed it never received a report of the incident backstage at All Out, which took place at the NOW Arena.

Additionally, Sapp clarified that Fightful had heard reports of Punk possibly experiencing a torn pectoral during the backstage incident but couldn't confirm the injury.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley during All Out's main event before a returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed himself to be the disguised 'Joker' entrant in a ladder match won earlier in the night to earn a title shot, teasing another feud with Punk as the show went off-air.

AEW then announced a tournament to decide the new World Heavyweight Champion the following night, which was won by Moxley on the September 21 episode of Dynamite.