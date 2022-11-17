A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan

Up to a foot of snow is possible in some areas of Michigan this week, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Western and Mid Lower Michigan should brace for a November winter storm.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for areas including Grand Rapids, Ionia, Hastings, Charlotte, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek. Metro Detroit is expected to experience some lighter snow brands the next few days. The snow isn't expected to pile up or reach winter storm levels.

Here's what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids had to say about it:

"A multi-day heavy lake effect snow event begins in earnest today. The heaviest snow today is expected this afternoon and evening. The snow will continue into both Friday and Saturday as well. The heaviest snow of the entire event looks to occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Storm total snowfall by Sunday may exceed a foot in spots near and west of U.S. Highway 131. Given the variable nature of lake effect snow (it occurs in bands), not everyone will see these totals. Be prepared for low visibilities, slippery travel and variable conditions over short distances. Slow down if traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination."