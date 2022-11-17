El Tour De Tucson Causing Several Road Closures Across The Community

Premiere Bicycling and El Tour de Tucson announced new routes for this year's events. The 39th annual El Tour de Tucson will take place throughout the community on Saturday, November 19th.

With the new routes comes many road closures that Tucson residents should be aware of. Here are all of the road closures caused by El Tour de Tucson, according to a news release:

Downtown

Cushing Street from Stone Avenue to El Paso Avenue will be closed to motorists on Friday, November 18, 2022, starting at 6 a.m.

Sixth Avenue from 22nd Street to Broadway will be closed to motorists starting Saturday at 6 a.m.

Central

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.:

Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road

Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road

Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Road

East Side

Houghton Road southbound will be closed to motorists starting at 8 a.m. The I-10 exit at Houghton road will also be closed.

South Side

The following roadway closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Valencia Road westbound from Benson Highway to Alvernon Way

I-10 eastbound exit at Valencia Road and Sixth Avenue

Alvernon Way southbound from Valencia Road to Aerospace Parkway

Sixth Avenue/Nogales Highway northbound from 22nd Street to Sahuarita Road will be highly restricted to travel

All roadways are scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m.