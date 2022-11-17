Phoebe Bridgers Covers Another Christmas Song For A Good Cause
By Sarah Tate
November 17, 2022
As the holidays draw ever closer, people are getting into the festive spirit. This includes Phoebe Bridgers who recently covered a Christmas song for a good cause.
Bridgers just dropped her cover of The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine, produced by Bridgers with her longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and even featuring vocals from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, per Pitchfork. While new music from the Punisher musician is already good news, proceeds from the single are going toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the world's largest LGBT nonprofits assisting and providing services for LGBTQIA people.
The "Garden Song" singer is no stranger to releasing festive holiday covers to promote and raise funds for organizations she believes in. She previously covered tracks like Tom Waits' "Day After Tomorrow," Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," and even the classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
Bridgers recently experienced a win in court when a California judge dismissed a nearly $4 million lawsuit filed against her by a Los Angeles producer, who claimed she used false and defamatory statements "in order to destroy his reputation" by speaking about him on Instagram.
The "Moon Song" musician was also tapped as one of Taylor Swift's opening acts at her upcoming The Eras Tour in 2023, joining the "Anti-Hero" singer at select shows around the country.