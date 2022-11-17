This Is Georgia’s Most Sung About City

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there's no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Georgia's beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Bet Georgia recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Georgia, and Atlanta came in at the top of the list.

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Georgia:

Atlanta: 6,816 lyrics Columbus: 1,352 lyrics Savannah: 675 lyrics Athens: 455 lyrics Macon: 453 lyrics Augusta: 306 lyrics Roswell: 146 lyrics Johns Creek: 81lyrics Sandy Spring: 52 lyrics South Fulton: 17 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Georgia is "Devil Went Down to Georgia" by the Charlie Daniels Band. "'Devil Went Down to Georgia' might be one of the all-time country classics, thanks to the impressive fiddling, rapid-fire wordplay, and toe-tapping melody," according to Stacker. "The image of the devil crouched on a hickory stump, playing the fiddle so fast that fire shoots out his fingertips is hard to get out of in your mind."