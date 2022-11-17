This Is Illinois’ Most Sung About City

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there is no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Illinois' beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Illinois Bet recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Illinois, and Chicago came in at the top of the list. No surprises there!

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Illinois:

Chicago: 6,522 lyrics Aurora: 3,868 lyrics Champaign: 550 lyrics Springfield: 263 lyrics Elgin: 72 lyrics Rockford: 43 lyrics Joliet: 28 lyrics Peoria: 27 lyrics Waukegan: 9 lyrics Naperville: 5 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Illinois is "Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens. "Though this Sufjan Stevens song never mentions the state by name, it comes from his Illinois album and gets its name from Casimir Pulaski Day, a local Chicago holiday honoring a Revolutionary War cavalry officer born in Poland," according to Stacker. "The beautifully melancholy lyrics recall first love, loss, and growing up."