This Is Illinois’ Most Sung About City

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 17, 2022

Rock band having rehearsal at the music recording studio
Photo: Getty Images

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there is no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Illinois' beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Illinois Bet recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Illinois, and Chicago came in at the top of the list. No surprises there!

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Illinois:

  1. Chicago: 6,522 lyrics
  2. Aurora: 3,868 lyrics
  3. Champaign: 550 lyrics
  4. Springfield: 263 lyrics
  5. Elgin: 72 lyrics
  6. Rockford: 43 lyrics
  7. Joliet: 28 lyrics
  8. Peoria: 27 lyrics
  9. Waukegan: 9 lyrics
  10. Naperville: 5 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Illinois is "Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens. "Though this Sufjan Stevens song never mentions the state by name, it comes from his Illinois album and gets its name from Casimir Pulaski Day, a local Chicago holiday honoring a Revolutionary War cavalry officer born in Poland," according to Stacker. "The beautifully melancholy lyrics recall first love, loss, and growing up."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.