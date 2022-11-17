This Is Ohio’s Most Sung About City

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022
Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there's no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Ohio's beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Bet Ohio recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Ohio, and Mentor came in at the top of the list.

Here are the top 20 most sung about cities in Ohio:

  1. Mentor: 1,760 lyrics
  2. Riverside: 1,543 lyrics
  3. Cleveland: 1,494 lyrics
  4. Columbus: 1,352 lyrics
  5. Canton: 884 lyrics
  6. Hudson: 766 lyrics
  7. Dayton: 650 lyrics
  8. Cincinnati: 571 lyrics
  9. Delaware: 370 lyrics
  10. Springfield: 294 lyrics
  11. Akron: 145 lyrics
  12. Parma: 122 lyrics
  13. Fairfield: 79 lyrics
  14. Lakewood: 64 lyrics
  15. Euclid: 56 lyrics
  16. Mansfield: 56 lyrics
  17. Youngstown: 45 lyrics
  18. Middletown: 23 lyrics
  19. Kettering: 22 lyrics
  20. Lorain: 11 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Ohio is "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by the National. "The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession," according to Stacker.

