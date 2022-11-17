This Is Ohio’s Most Sung About City

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there's no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Ohio's beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Bet Ohio recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Ohio, and Mentor came in at the top of the list.

Here are the top 20 most sung about cities in Ohio:

Mentor: 1,760 lyrics Riverside: 1,543 lyrics Cleveland: 1,494 lyrics Columbus: 1,352 lyrics Canton: 884 lyrics Hudson: 766 lyrics Dayton: 650 lyrics Cincinnati: 571 lyrics Delaware: 370 lyrics Springfield: 294 lyrics Akron: 145 lyrics Parma: 122 lyrics Fairfield: 79 lyrics Lakewood: 64 lyrics Euclid: 56 lyrics Mansfield: 56 lyrics Youngstown: 45 lyrics Middletown: 23 lyrics Kettering: 22 lyrics Lorain: 11 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Ohio is "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by the National. "The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession," according to Stacker.