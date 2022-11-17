Travelers Should Avoid This Popular California Destination

Beautiful landscapes spread throughout the Golden State make it the popular tourist destination that it is today. From stunning snow-capped mountains to sunny, sandy shores, California has so much to offer travelers.

According to a list compiled by Fodors, the one California tourist destination that should be avoided is Lake Tahoe. Their reasoning for this is the influx of people that already visit the area, creating an overcrowded atmosphere with lots of traffic. Though the scenery and skiing are near perfection, population issues in recent years has let to an increase of pollution throughout the region.

Here is what Fodors had to say about the current conditions of Lake Tahoe:

"Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed. The leading threat to Tahoe’s famous clarity is fine sediment pollution running off our urban landscape, according to The League to Save Lake Tahoe. Heavy traffic crushes Tahoe’s roads into fine dust and debris and pumps tailpipe emissions into the air. When it rains or snow melts, stormwater transports these fine pollution particles into the Lake, clouding its cobalt blue waters. Improving Tahoe’s traffic conditions will reduce this pollution source, and alleviate the stress and strain of travel in Tahoe."

For a continued list of tourist destinations to avoid around the world visit Fodors.com.