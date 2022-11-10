This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and what better way to prepare than by searching for the places with the best gifts and deals.

According to a list compiled by Holidu, the best place to shop on Black Friday in California is Los Angeles. Holidu ranked Los Angeles as the third best city to Black Friday shop in the entire country. Following closely behind Los Angeles in fourth place is San Diego. The best place to shop on Black Friday in Los Angeles is at The Grove, and the best place to shop in San Diego is Seaport Village.

Here is what Holidu had to say about the best city to shop in California during Black Friday:

"If you are a self-proclaimed shopaholic and looking to do some major damage this Black Friday look no further than the sunny city of Los Angles. This iconic city claims third place for its well-loved and high-rated shops. Whether you want high-end or family-owned retailers, this city truly has it all. Check out one of the holiday markets for some festive food and shopping! Some even offer live performances, ice skating, and of course, the classic Santa photos for those looking to get in the spirit. Many stores also offer gift wrapping stations for those looking to get their shopping done early this year. Get ready for the biggest shopping season of the year with this shopping wonderland!"