FBI, Air Force Raid Homes Of Man Who Operates Area 51 Website

A Nevada man who operates a website focused on Area 51 claims his homes was raided by the FBI and United States Air Force recently.

Joerg Arnu told the Associated Press that federal investigators raided his homes in Las Vegas and the town of Rachel on November 3 during what he claimed was an attempt to muzzle him.

“I believe the search, executed with completely unnecessary force by overzealous government agents, was meant as a message to silence the Area 51 research community,” Arnu said.

“I am not a spy,” Arnu added in an email to the AP. “I and the vast majority of members of my web site support the military and we understand the need for secrecy to keep our country safe.”

Arnu said the searches "happened without any warning" both on his "Dreamland Resort" website and in a statement shared to the AP.



Lieutenant Col. Bryon McGarry, the public affairs chief at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, confirmed to the AP that he was aware of the search at Arnu's properties by both the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents, but said he couldn't provide additional information.

Arnu has owned and operated the website, which is subtitled "Secrets of Area 51 Revealed," since 1999, which he recently posted was "Endorsed by the FBI and USAF OSI" after the recent raids.