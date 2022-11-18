How Harsh Beginnings Make For Future Successes

Meldman’s only choice was to work with the natural California landscape in order to successfully build his homes. The process was long and difficult, but it taught the now CEO of Discovery Land Company how to properly develop land.

“What this experience taught me was that well, you build the roads along the natural curves of the land, you keep as much vegetation as you can, you don’t clearcut,” said Meldman. “You put houses on, you know, the geological solid part of it.”

Learning to build through the environment made sense to the new developer. He was saving money by working with the land instead of against. Meldman said the biggest cost in a development is mass grading, or changing the land’s geography, combined with re-landscaping the properties.

“If you don’t cut down trees, you save so much money,” he said. “It made intellectual sense to me that this was the right way to develop anyway.”

The subdivision, now known as Blue Oaks, was met with resistance at first from local government officials. However, after several negotiations Meldman was able to begin development in 1998. According to Realtor.com, the most recent home sold in the subdivision went for $6.5 million.

