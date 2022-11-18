Kelsea Ballerini could feel tears in her eyes the first time she heard Fletcher’s “Better Version,” and now, she’s featured on a reimagined spin on the song, which is one of the tracks on Fletcher’s new deluxe album that released Friday (November 18).

Ballerini reflected on her Instagram story that Fletcher, whose first name is Cari, “played me better version in june through my jeep speakers in nashville and i felt my eyes get teary from the sentiment that truly loving someone well means that you give them your best to make them better. months, public life changes, and depth of friendship later she asked me to write my perspective into this perfect masterpiece of a song. we’re all just out here becoming the better versions of ourselves now. so proud to be on this 🤍”

Fletcher revealed earlier this week — after the two artists seemed to drop mysterious hints that they had something in the works — that Ballerini joined her on “Better Version” on the Girl Of My Dreams deluxe album. Fletcher wrote on Instagram: “One of my good friends [Kelsea Ballerini] has helped me navigate one of the craziest years of my life - so much chaos, crying, healing and happiness all at the same time. She’s seen all the versions of me. considering she’s also one of my favorite artists and loved track 5 [‘Better Version’] so much on the record, we decided to subject my favorite written song on Girl Of My Dreams to some changes. we are now releasing track 17 - ‘better version (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)’ together this friday. i hope you love it as much as i do 🤍”

Ballerini sings in the second verse and Fletcher joins, leading into the chorus: “I was there on the side of your stages/ I grew up for our difference in ages/ Never thought we were subject to changes, yeah/ And I did my best to fix it/ ’Til death 'cause then I meant it/ Your next girl is gonna you reinvented and not pretendin’/ Do you think of me when you f*** her?/ Do you use the moves, the ones we learned?/ It's always the next person/ That gets the better version/ 'Cause baby, I loved you at your worst/ And I fixed your heart, but mine still hurts/ And now some other person/ Is gonna get the better version of you.”

Listen to Fletcher’s new version of “Better Version,” featuring Ballerini, here: