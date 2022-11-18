Michigan Sisters Attack Each Other In Road Rage Incident

Two Michigan sisters are facing charges after they targeted each other in a road rage incident, according to authorities.

Warren police officers responded to a reported road rage incident on Wednesday (November 16) at around 1:53 p.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Schoneherr roads, as reported by MLive. 36-year-old Latisha Yvonne Higgins of Warren told dispatchers that 31-year-old Bianca A-C Harvey of Sterling Heights was chasing her. Higgins also said Harvey had fired shots at her vehicle, although witnesses later told police no shots had been fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to stop Higgins, who was driving a Jaguar, and she allegedly led them on a short chase, according to MLive. While Higgins was being arrested, Harvey arrived in her Jeep and reportedly began assaulting Higgins, as well the officers. Harvey was also arrested, and police later learned the two women are sisters. "This incident involved an argument between two female family members known to each other," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Both women were arraigned yesterday (November 17) in 37th District Court, according to MLive. Higgins is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, and domestic violence. Harvey is charged with resisting and obstructing police and domestic violence. The two are both due back in court on December 1.