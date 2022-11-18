Minnesota Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Minnesota for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to Minneapolis' own Nicollet Island Inn. Here's what they had to say about it:

"One aspect of having Thanksgiving at a restaurant that could be either an upside or a downside, depending on how you look at it, is the lack of leftovers. Sure, the prospect of spending an entire week subsisting on increasingly "creative" (read: desperate) ways to repurpose the turkey can be kind of grim, but that first sandwich when the bird is still fresh is one of the highlights of the holiday. The Nicollet Island Inn understands, and that's why the restaurant sends you home with a little lagniappe: You'll get a turkey sandwich to go to when dinner is done."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table.