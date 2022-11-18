This Colorado City Has The Worst Potholes In The State

By Zuri Anderson

November 18, 2022

Potholes In The Middle Of A Mountain Road
Photo: Getty Images

Nobody likes potholes. Not only do they make driving dangerous, but they could do some real damage to your vehicle. In fact, U.S. drivers spend $3 billion annually to repair damage caused by potholes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Depending on where you live, you may be dodging more potholes than other Americans.

That's why QuoteWizard found the top U.S. cities with the worst potholes. Researchers "analyzed search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state over the last year. The search index average is rounded and represents the number of queries in a particular state/location compared to other states," according to the website.

One Colorado city broke into the Top 10: Grand Junction. While this city has issues managing these traffic headaches, these cities don't compare to Nashville, which is the nation's No. 1 city for potholes.

Potholes can pop your tires, throw off your alignment, and damage your wheel rims, and other vital aspects of your vehicle. Drivers pay $306 on average to fix repairs related to potholes. QuoteWizard recommends having collision coverage on your auto insurance policy.

Here are the Top 10 U.S. cities with horrible pothole problems:

  1. Nashville, TN
  2. Spokane, WA
  3. Yakima, WA
  4. Philadelphia, PA
  5. Seattle, WA
  6. Grand Junction, CO
  7. New York, NY
  8. Kansas City, MO
  9. Los Angeles, CA
  10. Burlington, VT

Check out the full study on QuoteWizard's website.

