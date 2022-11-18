This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Ohio for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to Lebanon's own Golden Lamb. Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you'd like to spend an old-fashioned Thanksgiving, what better way than by dining in a restaurant that dates back to 1803? Lebanon, Ohio's Golden Lamb combines a hotel with a restaurant and a tavern, and its name refers not to any particular specialty, but to the fact that it needed a distinctive image to hang outside the establishment back in the days when literacy was not a given. These days the Golden Lamb likes to go all-out for the winter holiday season, with special menus for celebrations up through Christmas Eve, but the festivities kick off in November with a two-course Thanksgiving meal."

