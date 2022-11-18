Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Wisconsin for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to Milwaukee's own Old Town Serbian Gourmet. Here's what they had to say about it:

"While Milwaukee is a city known for its German heritage, it also has a sizable Serbian community and can boast several restaurants offering this underrated cuisine. One such restaurant, Old Town Serbian Gourmet, will be open on Thanksgiving between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m and offering its regular menu. So you could, if you wish, make a holiday meal from the Serbian sausages known as ćevapi, the grilled pork shishkabob called raznjici, or the meat and/or cheese-stuffed pastries called burek. In honor of the holiday, however, the chefs there have added several Thanksgiving specials to the menu."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table.