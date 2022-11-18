Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 18, 2022

Above view of passing food during Thanksgiving dinner.
Photo: Getty Images

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Wisconsin for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to Milwaukee's own Old Town Serbian Gourmet. Here's what they had to say about it:

"While Milwaukee is a city known for its German heritage, it also has a sizable Serbian community and can boast several restaurants offering this underrated cuisine. One such restaurant, Old Town Serbian Gourmet, will be open on Thanksgiving between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m and offering its regular menu. So you could, if you wish, make a holiday meal from the Serbian sausages known as ćevapi, the grilled pork shishkabob called raznjici, or the meat and/or cheese-stuffed pastries called burek. In honor of the holiday, however, the chefs there have added several Thanksgiving specials to the menu."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.