Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After AMA Crowd Boos Him

"Excuse me, chill out," Rowland said to the crowd. "But I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category."



Following his nominations in the R&B category, Brown was reportedly supposed to attend the show and perform, but he recently accused the AMAs of cancelling his planned performance. On the day before the AMAs, the singer posted a seven-minute rehearsal video of a stunning tribute to Michael Jackson in honor of the 40th anniversary of his Thriller album. He alleged the AMAs cancelled the performance for "unknown reasons."



“WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” Brown said in the comments of his post.