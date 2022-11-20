Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After AMA Crowd Boos Him

By Tony M. Centeno

November 21, 2022

Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown
Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Rowland was not trying to hear any disrespect towards Chris Brown as she presented him with his award at the AMAs.

On Sunday night, November 20, the singer-actress attended the 2022 American Music Awards as a presenter. Rowland was on stage presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. After she announced Brown as the winner, there were some boos from the crowd mixed with cheers. The Breezy crooner wasn't in the building at the time. Nonetheless, Rowland made sure to give Brown his flowers as she accepted the award on his behalf.

"Excuse me, chill out," Rowland said to the crowd. "But I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category."

Following his nominations in the R&B category, Brown was reportedly supposed to attend the show and perform, but he recently accused the AMAs of cancelling his planned performance. On the day before the AMAs, the singer posted a seven-minute rehearsal video of a stunning tribute to Michael Jackson in honor of the 40th anniversary of his Thriller album. He alleged the AMAs cancelled the performance for "unknown reasons."

“WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” Brown said in the comments of his post.

So far, the awards show has not addressed Brown's claims.

