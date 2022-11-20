2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners

By Tony M. Centeno

November 20, 2022

It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy.  

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.

Following the early announcements, ABC’s On The Red Carpet at the American Music Awards pre-show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Expect to see performances from Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, Lil Baby, P!NK, Stevie Wonder, Yola, and House DJ D-Nice.


Check out all the winners in bold below.

2022 American Music Awards Winners


Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future featuring Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles - WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS - WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) - WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” - WINNER

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj - WINNER

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - WINNER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future featuring Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé - WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance - WINNER

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid featuring Tems, “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” - WINNER

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera - WINNER

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello - WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

ELVIS - WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-POP Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

