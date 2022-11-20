2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners

Following the early announcements, ABC’s On The Red Carpet at the American Music Awards pre-show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Expect to see performances from Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, Lil Baby, P!NK, Stevie Wonder, Yola, and House DJ D-Nice.



Check out all the winners in bold below.