2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
By Tony M. Centeno
November 20, 2022
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy.
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Following the early announcements, ABC’s On The Red Carpet at the American Music Awards pre-show will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Expect to see performances from Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, Lil Baby, P!NK, Stevie Wonder, Yola, and House DJ D-Nice.
Check out all the winners in bold below.
2022 American Music Awards Winners
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future featuring Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles - WINNER
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
BTS - WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) - WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” - WINNER
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj - WINNER
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future featuring Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé - WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Beyoncé, Renaissance - WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid featuring Tems, “Essence”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” - WINNER
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favorite Rock Album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera - WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirational Artist
Anne Wilson
for King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello - WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
ELVIS - WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-POP Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice