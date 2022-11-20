Lauren Alaina Reveals She's Engaged At The Grand Ole Opry

Lauren Alaina had a special surprise announcement for fans at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. In the middle of her Saturday, November 19th, performance on country music's most famous stage, the star introduced her boyfriend Cameron as her "fiancé" for the first time.

"Cameron, come here," she said per Music Mayhem. "Everybody, this is my fiancé," she said as he joined her onstage. "I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture, so, we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”