Lauren Alaina Reveals She's Engaged At The Grand Ole Opry
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 20, 2022
Lauren Alaina had a special surprise announcement for fans at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. In the middle of her Saturday, November 19th, performance on country music's most famous stage, the star introduced her boyfriend Cameron as her "fiancé" for the first time.
"Cameron, come here," she said per Music Mayhem. "Everybody, this is my fiancé," she said as he joined her onstage. "I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture, so, we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”
After the showing of her new ring, Mayhem reports that Alaina revealed Cameron isn't a fan of the limelight. "He did not want to do that… He likes to be in the shadows, and he was like ‘you’re not making me come out there’ and I said ‘you are not, not getting a picture in the circle. So, we negotiated and he came out for the picture."
The next day, Alaina took to Instagram to share some sweet photos from the momentous occasion. "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry," she wrote in the caption. "I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold."