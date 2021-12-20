Lauren Alaina's Reaction To Her Surprise From Trisha Yearwood Is Priceless

Lauren Alaina is about to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, and she’s still gushing over the moment Trisha Yearwood extended the invitation. Alaina took to her social media channels to share that she’s watched the video of that moment “at least” ten times, “and I still can’t believe it. I cry every time I watch,” she shared, calling it “one of the most MEMBERable moments of my life.”

The “It Was Me” artist thought she was getting a pre-recorded message from Yearwood, who walked out on stage instead. Yearwood pointed out that both of Alaina’s parents were in the audience that night, and they were “super proud of you right now, because I have the honor — you’re gonna make me cry — I have the honor of asking you, on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry, if you would please accept our invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Alaina fell to her knees and overflowed with tears of excitement. She admitted that she has “not cried like this in a really long time. I guess I needed it.” After taking a moment to collect herself, Alaina said:

“I really did not expect this, and [Yearwood] is literally my hero, so this is like... Y’all, if you haven’t read my book, I don’t care if you read the whole thing — I do, a little bit — but if you can read what she said about me in my book, I cried like this in my living room and people didn’t get to see it, so here we are.

“I could not have picked a more perfect person to ask me. She is the best. She calls me Junior, and I literally — like, I’m in her phone as Junior, which is the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me besides this — I’m not kidding, I was backstage and I was like, ‘Can you please come to the Opry, the only thing I want is to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry,’ and then I snotted on stage over it. …I usually can say a lot, and I am speechless.”

It was a full-circle moment for Yearwood to ask Alaina to become an Opry member: Ricky Skaggs invited Yearwood to the Grand Ole Opry, and he performed that night, the “She’s In Love With The Boy” singer pointed out. Yearwood added a few words to Alaina: “You are the real deal. You’ve played over 50 times. It’s obvious what this means to you. This is a very special club to be in so you have to understand what the Opry means to be asked. It’s such an honor. Country music is in good hands with you. Soak up every second!”

Alaina has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 50 times, beginning with her debut in 2011 after finishing runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, according to a press release announcing the news. Alaina is set to be formally inducted into the Opry in early 2022. Watch Yearwood ask Alaina to become an Opry member here: