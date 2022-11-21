Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.

Thanksgiving is a time to relax and enjoy time with family and friends, but making the actual dinner can be stressful. If you want to give yourself a break this year, plenty of stellar restaurants are serving holiday meals for your and your family.

That's why Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering the most delicious Thanksgiving dinners. The website states, "The meals here offer an All-American array of options from traditional turkey and trimmings to Asian, European, and Native American dishes, with the venues ranging from luxury hotels to a celebrity chef's pet project to a funky retro-themed diner."

One Denver restaurant made the list: Range! You can look forward to sage-rubbed roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, candied yams, pomegranate and maple-glazed Brussel sprouts, and Hatch chili cornbread.

"Range, a restaurant located inside the Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel, specializes in what it describes as "New American West" cuisine. In other words, its everyday menu runs to such fancies as jalapeño poppers stuffed with local goat cheese and chipotle agave as well as Colorado lamb with couscous and mint gremolata. And yes, of course, Range has both charcuterie and Brussels sprouts on the menu as it's down with all the latest food fashions. For Thanksgiving, the restaurant will still be offering its regular menu, but these everyday offerings will be supplemented by a special holiday meal, as well."