Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

November 21, 2022

Thanksgiving is a time to relax and enjoy time with family and friends, but making the actual dinner can be stressful. If you want to give yourself a break this year, plenty of stellar restaurants are serving holiday meals for your and your family.

That's why Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering the most delicious Thanksgiving dinners. The website states, "Each restaurant on this list is laying on a festive spread for Thanksgiving 2022 that's sure to make you feel thankful. The meals here offer an All-American array of options from traditional turkey and trimmings to Asian, European, and Native American dishes, with the venues ranging from luxury hotels to a celebrity chef's pet project to a funky retro-themed diner."

One Miami restaurant made the list: Toro Toro! You can look forward to confit turkey empanadas, roast turkey roulade, sea bass glazed with aji Amarillo honey and pumpkin foam, and other mouth-watering offerings.

"Toro Toro's specialty is Pan-Latin cuisine and it typically offers specials highlighting the cuisine of a different region of Latin America each day," writers say. "While the restaurant will be serving a shortened version of its main menu on Thanksgiving day, there will also be a special Thanksgiving menu offered from noon through 11 p.m. The fact that Toro Toro is dishing up Thanksgiving dinner so late makes it one of the few non-fast food options for those who are obliged to eat their holiday meal at a non-standard time."

You can find Toro Toro at 100 Chopin Plaza in Miami.

Check out the full list of restaurants offering amazing Thanksgiving meals on Tasting Table's website.

