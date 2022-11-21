Jay Leno Poses For First Photo After Being Released From Burn Center

Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center following a freak accident in his garage that left him with severe burns to his face, hands, and chest. According to TMZ, the former late-night host was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for the past nine days.

Before leaving, Leno posed for a photo with the facility staff at the burn center marking the public's first look at the comedian since the fiery accident. While he seems in good spirits, the scars on the lower half of his face and hands show the extent of the damage. You see find the photo at People.com.

Leno's doctors also shared this statement with the outlet following his release:

"After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

The comedian's physician Dr. Peter Grossman previously stated that he expected Leno to make a full recovery. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," he said after Leno underwent treatment including a surgical excision and grafting procedure.

Two days after Leno was burned when one of his cars unexpectedly burst into flames, he shared a statement with Variety saying, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”