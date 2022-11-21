Last-Minute Decision Leads Michigan Woman To Win Big In The Lottery

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 21, 2022

Powerball tickets for the lottery
Photo: Getty Images

A last-minute decision lead a Michigan woman to winning a huge Powerball prize, according to the Michigan Lottery.

34-year-old Rachel Bayham of Ypsilanti bought her winning ticked online, according to Michigan Lottery officials. She matched four white balls and the Powerball (02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and PB:23) in the November 2 drawing, earning her the $50,000 prize. Her last-minute decision to add on Power Play ended up doubling her winnings.

“I like to play Powerball when the jackpot gets large,” Bayham explained to Michigan Lottery officials. “I’ve never played the Power Play option, but I decided to add it to my ticket at the last minute. I checked the winning numbers before I went to bed, and I thought I’d won $200 at first. When I logged in to my Lottery account and saw $100,000 pending, I was shocked!” Bayham recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans on using it to travel, as well as invest.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19 —One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot, according to Michigan Lottery officials. At the time of this writing, the current Powerball jackpot stands at a cool $20 million.

