Michigan Man Calls The Day He Won $100,000 The 'Longest Day Ever'

A Michigan man recently called the day he won $100,000 In a Powerball drawing the "longest day ever," according to Click on Detroit.

49-year-old Lawrence Thompson, who is from Grand Blanc, matched the five white balls in the October 10 Powerball drawing, according to Click on Detroit. He won $50,000, but luckily for him, the prize was doubled due to the power play.

"I bought a few tickets for the drawing and stopped to check them on my way to work the next morning," Thompson said (via Click on Detroit). "When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed. All I wanted to do was call my friends and family to tell them the good news, but my phone battery was dead, so I had to wait until after work. It felt like the longest day ever because I was so eager to finish work and tell people the good news!"

Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city's downtown, according to Click on Detroit. He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to clam his prize, which he plans to use to live comfortably following his big win.