Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.

Tasting Table searched around the country to find the best restaurants perfect for celebrating the holiday full of gratitude, including one eatery right here in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Each restaurant on this list is laying on a festive spread for Thanksgiving 2022 that's sure to make you feel thankful. The meals here offer an All-American array of options from traditional turkey and trimmings to Asian, European, and Native American dishes, with the venues ranging from luxury hotels to a celebrity chef's pet project to a funky retro-themed diner."

So which Louisiana restaurant is has one of the best Thanksgiving dinners in America?

Arnaud's

Located in New Orleans, Arnaud's earned praise from the site for its Thanksgiving table d'hote, a serving of all the classics for a fixed price of $65. Diners will have their choice of appetizer, like the signature Shrimp Arnaud or roasted butternut squash soup, and entree, such as the traditional turkey, bone-in pork ribeye or gulf fish. No Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, so choose from either the pecan pie with praline ice cream and chocolate sauce or the tarte tatin with chantilly cream to round out the night.

Arnaud's is located at 813 Bienville Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"Arnaud's has been one of the pillars of the New Orleans culinary scene for over 100 years and is a top choice for anyone dining in the Big Easy at any time of year."

Check out Tasting Table's full list to see all the best restaurants around the country for celebrating Thanksgiving.