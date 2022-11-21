Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Join Forces For 'Legendary' New Year's Eve Party

Miley Cyrus is ringing in the New Year in style, and she revealed on Monday (November 21) that she’s teaming up with the perfect co-host for her TV special. Her superstar godmother and beloved global music icon, Dolly Parton, is ready to celebrate in style.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Cyrus said in a clip as the pair of co-hosts announced this year’s show.

“Well, we do that every day, don’t we, Miley?” Parton replied, and Cyrus agreed that Parton “taught me well.” Parton promised that the show is “gonna be legendary.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and streaming on Peacock. It’s set to kick off on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. ET. Saturday Night Live creator and EP Lorne Michaels will executive produce the star-studded event. The lineup will be announced at a later time, according to a press release issued on Monday.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”