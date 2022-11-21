Post Malone Spent $500,000 On A 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring

Post Malone's new ring features a five-carat Emerald cut center stone with another five carats of round diamonds on the side. In addition, there are 13 more one-carat stones around the band. Angel City and Post have worked together on jewelry in the past. Bohkoor's establishment also helped Posty crafted his infamous Dallas Cowboys pendant.



He received the pendant back in 2019 while he was at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The star-shaped medallion contains 3,000 stones, 9.7 carats of baguettes, 13.5 carats of sapphires and 8.7 carats of diamonds. The total cost of the piece came out to $250,000.



The flashy new pinky ring comes after he made history with Swae Lee after their song "Sunflower" became the highest-selling song in RIAA history. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, their collaborative hit went 17x platinum, which beat out its previous record holder Lil Nas X who achieved the feat with his song "Old Town Road" (Remix) with Billy Ray Cyrus.



See more angles of Post Malone's new ring below.