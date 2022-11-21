Post Malone Spent $500,000 On A 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2022
Post Malone has made some pretty pricy purchases in the past but now he's done half a million thanks to his new piece of jewelry.
According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, November 19, the "One Right Now" rapper dropped $500,000 on a customized diamond pinky ring. He received the ring, which contains 23 carats worth of diamonds, during his recent Twelve Carat tour stop in Las Vegas. Angel City Jeweler owner Isaac Bohkoor delivered the ring to Post personally, and he loved it. In a photo they took together, the 27-year-old flashed it off while playing a guitar.
Post Malone's new ring features a five-carat Emerald cut center stone with another five carats of round diamonds on the side. In addition, there are 13 more one-carat stones around the band. Angel City and Post have worked together on jewelry in the past. Bohkoor's establishment also helped Posty crafted his infamous Dallas Cowboys pendant.
He received the pendant back in 2019 while he was at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The star-shaped medallion contains 3,000 stones, 9.7 carats of baguettes, 13.5 carats of sapphires and 8.7 carats of diamonds. The total cost of the piece came out to $250,000.
The flashy new pinky ring comes after he made history with Swae Lee after their song "Sunflower" became the highest-selling song in RIAA history. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, their collaborative hit went 17x platinum, which beat out its previous record holder Lil Nas X who achieved the feat with his song "Old Town Road" (Remix) with Billy Ray Cyrus.
See more angles of Post Malone's new ring below.