Post Malone Announces 'Twelve Carat Tour' With Roddy Ricch
By Sarah Tate
June 13, 2022
Post Malone is going on tour!
Hot off the success of his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache, the "Circles" rapper is preparing to hit the road for a 33-show tour around the U.S. and Canada later this year. He announced the tour in a post to social media on Monday (June 13), adding that Roddy Ricch would be joining for several stops along the tour.
Twelve Carat Toothache, Post's fourth studio album, serves as the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding and features a host of collaborations including with Ricch, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes.
The tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10 and ends with a show in Los Angeles on November 15. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 17), but presale tickets are available on Tuesday (June 14).
Check out the full list of dates below:
- September 10: Omaha, Nebraska
- September 11: St. Paul, Minnesota
- September 14: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- September 15: Chicago, Illinois
- September 17: St. Louis, Missouri
- September 18: Columbus, Ohio
- September 20: Toronto, Ontario
- September 23: Boston, Massachusetts
- September 27: Cleveland, Ohio
- September 28 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- October 1: Detroit, Michigan
- October 2: Indianapolis, Indiana
- October 4: Washington, DC
- October 6: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- October 7: Newark, New Jersey
- October 9: Belmont Park, New York
- October 12: New York, New York
- October 15: Columbia, South Carolina
- October 16: Nashville, Tennessee
- October 18: Atlanta, Georgia
- October 21: Dallas, Texas
- October 22: Austin, Texas
- October 25: Houston, Texas
- October 26: Fort Worth, Texas
- October 28: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- October 30: Denver, Colorado
- November 1: Salt Lake City, Utah
- November 3: Portland, Oregon
- November 5: Seattle, Washington
- November 6: Vancouver, British Columbia
- November 10: Los Angeles, California
- November 11: Las Vegas, Nevada
- November 15: Los Angeles, California