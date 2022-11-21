South Carolina Among States With The Worst Potholes In The U.S.

Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement.

QuoteWizard knows how much of an inconvenience potholes can be for drivers, pointing to a figure by AAA that states drivers across the U.S. spend nearly $3 billion each year repairing damage to their vehicles caused by potholes. The site analyzed search data for pothole-related repairs and complains over the past year to determine which states have the worst issues with potholes, further breaking down the data to see which cities struggle with the uneven road conditions the most.

The report included some surprising statistics, like Michigan being named the worst state for potholes, while three cities in Washington were fighting for the designation of worst cities for potholes. But where does South Carolina fall on the list? According to the report, Palmetto State ranked in the Top 20 of states with the worst pothole problems, coming in at No. 14 overall.

There are the Top 10 states with the worst pothole problems in America:

Michigan Indiana Rhode Island Washington Vermont Pennsylvania New Jersey Ohio Tennessee New York

Check out QuoteWizard's full report to see which cities and states have the worst potholes in the country.