Southern California's Thanksgiving-Weekend Weather Forecast

By Logan DeLoye

November 21, 2022

Los Angeles, California, USA downtown cityscape at sunny day
Photo: Getty Images

Californians can get their sunglasses and short-sleeved shirts back out for a weekend full of sunshine after experiencing unusually cold temperatures for the last few weeks. According to KTLA, the holiday forecast for Southern California is nearly perfect! Temperatures are currently in the mid 70's, and are expected to climb throughout the week due to a "ridge of high pressure" that is moving into the region.

By the end of the week, SoCal residents can likely look forward to an 80-degree Thanksgiving. KTLA mentioned that these temperatures will be similar in all areas except for the mountains. Those located in the mountains can expect temperatures to waiver within the 50-degree range by the end of the week.

Despite the great weather outlook for the rest of the week and into the weekend, these conditions are predicted to leave just as quickly as they moved into the region. KTLA noted that Southern Californians could see an abundance of rain next week with the possibility of snow falling in the mountains. The rain and decrease in temperature is likely a result of the absence of the high pressure system.

“It looks by Monday evening we could have some snow flurries up in the mountains,” Henry DiCarlo of KTLA shared in regards to next week's weather.

